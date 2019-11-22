How to be Santa to local seniors

RIVER VALLEY (KFTA) — Anyone interested may be a Santa to a senior this Christmas.
The program is a nationwide initiative that Home Instead Senior Care began during 2003. The group has partnered with several local businesses and nonprofit agencies to identify seniors in need and give them a holiday to remember.
It’s like an Angel Tree for seniors. Trees are placed in several locations throughout Northwest Arkansas and ornaments have information about the senior and their gift request.
Once gifts are purchased, volunteers collect, wrap and deliver the gifts to seniors.
Tree locations in Northwest Arkansas include:
Alma
United Federal Credit Union
- 630 U.S. 71
- Fort Smith
Community Services Clearinghouse
- 4420 Wheeler Ave.
United Federal Credit Union
- 8900 Jenny Lind Road
- 5800 Rogers Ave.
Van Buren
- 1924 Fayetteville Road