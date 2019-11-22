How to be Santa to local seniors

RIVER VALLEY (KFTA) — Anyone interested may be a Santa to a senior this Christmas.

The program is a nationwide initiative that Home Instead Senior Care began during 2003. The group has partnered with several local businesses and nonprofit agencies to identify seniors in need and give them a holiday to remember.

It’s like an Angel Tree for seniors. Trees are placed in several locations throughout Northwest Arkansas and ornaments have information about the senior and their gift request.

Once gifts are purchased, volunteers collect, wrap and deliver the gifts to seniors.

Tree locations in Northwest Arkansas include:

Alma

United Federal Credit Union

630 U.S. 71

Fort Smith

Community Services Clearinghouse

4420 Wheeler Ave.

United Federal Credit Union

8900 Jenny Lind Road

5800 Rogers Ave.

Van Buren

1924 Fayetteville Road





