How to heat your home safely

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — As we’re seeing a dip in the temperature outside, you might be tempted to flip on your furnace for a little heat.

If you live in Northwest Arkansas, it’s likely you have a gas furnace.

The best way to keep yourself safe with these is getting it checked regularly, not just when you’re about to use it.

If not, small issues can snowball into larger ones and leave you stranded without heat source during the winter months.

If your furnace is in a closet either in your home or garage, it’s vital you keep flammable items far away from it and not use it as a storage space.

Devaan Choppala with Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric said even paying attention to something as small as the smell can prevent an accident.

“Obviously any kind of weird smells, especially if your smelling gas, you’re going to want to go ahead and get that turned off and your going to want to call an HVAC professional or call your gas company to have someone come out and inspect anything that could be causing a gas leak,” he said.

If you live north of Bentonville or Bella Vista and use an electric furnace, Choppala said, you actually might get a burnt toast smell.

But, it’s just the dust burning and should not be a hazard.