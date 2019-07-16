How to help kids in need get ready for the school year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Thousands of local kids are in need of school supplies and anyone able to help is encouraged to do so.

The 15th annual United Way of Fort Smith Fill the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

Donations of school supplies may be given at local Walmart stores Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at all the locations listed below besides the Paris location, as the event is only Friday.

A school bus will be located at the Zero Street, Rogers Avenue, Kelly Highway and U.S. 71 locations in Fort Smith.

Buses will also be at Walmart Super Centers in Alma, Booneville, Greenwood, Ozark, Poteau, Sallisaw and Van Buren.

A complete list of suggested items will be given to shoppers as they enter the store.

“Every student should have the opportunity to return to school with all the supplies needed to have a great school year”, said Mitzy Little marketing director of United Way for the Fort Smith area.

Having new backpacks and supplies helps children’s’ self-esteem.

In 2018, more than 58,000 packages of new school supplies were collected.