How to stick to your resolutions

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Losing weight, quitting smoking, and saving money are some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions — but how do you make them stick?

According to a 2015 story from US News and World Report, 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February.

These five things can help you stick to your goals, according to the American Psychological Association (APA):

Start small — If more exercise is your resolution, begin with a few days a week instead of seven.

Change one behavior at a time — If you change too much at once it may be overwhelming.

Talk about it — Make sure your family and friends know your goals so they can help.

Forgive yourself when you slip up — Don't beat yourself up, simply recover from the mistake and get back on track.

Seek support — Don't face the stress of reaching your goals alone.

Joining a group or getting together with others with similar goals can also help with resolution success, according to APA.