HS students create a ‘crime map’; awarded 2019 Congressional App Challenge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two high students were honored by Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) for winning the 2019 Congressional App Challenge, on Friday, January 3.

Julian Sanker, a Haas Hall Academy 11th grader, Fayetteville, and Lucas Kellar, a Don Tyson School of Innovation 10th grader, Springdale, were the recipients. The annual, nationwide, competition is open to middle school and high school students. The goal is to motivate youths to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Sanker and Kellar winning app, Crime Map, “uses publicly available crime and emergency data to populate an interactive and real-time map. Residents can search the map to see 911 dispatches in the area and learn of emergency situations and danger in their community,” according to a release from Womack’s office.

The app also has custom icons that show what the call is about and allows users to filter data by different categories.

Here is Kellar via YouTube explaining Crime Map:

Congressman Stephen Womack (R-AR 3rd District): “Our students are the next generation of innovators, and it’s great to see them leverage their skills both inside and outside the classroom. I congratulate Julian and Lucas on this impressive accomplishment, which characterizes the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit that has inspired Arkansans for generations. This competition continually showcases the brilliant young minds of the Third District, and I look forward to seeing where their technical and coding capabilities lead them in the future.”

The students were awarded certificates and medallions at a ceremony held at Fairlane Station in Springdale.

This is the fifth year Womack has hosted the Congressional App Challenge in Arkansas’ Third Congressional District. Twenty-two students from Benton, Pope, and Washington counties participated in 2019.