Huge fire at a Springdale business

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — UPDATE: A-Advantage Warehouse & Distributor is where a fire erupted inside the building at around 2:30 p.m., according to an employee. There were about five people inside and all made it out of the building and are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire inside a building in Springdale is at a business on Randal Wobbe Lane, according to Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley.

The fire captain said there is possible styrofoam burning inside the building

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. and one fire department that initially arrived was met with heavy smoke coming from inside the building, according to Bagley.

