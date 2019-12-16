Human remains found in southwest Arkansas county

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has confirmed that human remains have been found in a wooded area just outside Hope.

Singleton said some men who were checking on their deer feeder around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday located the remains about two miles south of Hope off Highway 174. Singleton said it’s an area where a man went missing about 8 years ago.

Singleton added that there are also two other missing persons cases that are open in Hempstead County. However, the remains will have to be positively identified.

The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for that identification and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.