Humane Society for Animals awarded large grant to continue efforts in NWA

ROGERS, Ark (KFTA) — The Humane Society for Animals announced today that it will be receiving grant money to further their efforts in emergency care and disaster relief.

PEDIGREE Foundation awarded two grants to HSA totaling $4036.62, $1,000 of which will be used for repairs from the devastating October tornado that rocked the shelter in Northwest Arkansas.

The remaining amount will be used to expand HSA’s efforts into Eastern Arkansas transporting 60 animals from a closing shelter in Mountain Home, AR.

“PEDIGREE Foundation’s support in helping us assist other shelters and their animals is rewarding and encouraging,” says Clayton Morgan, Director of HSA. “Their grant allows us to save more dogs and place them in an area where they can find their forever homes.”