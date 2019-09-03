Hundreds attend Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair

The event has happened since the '50s

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hundreds attended the annual Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair Monday, Sept. 2.

For 66 years, the event has continued to increase in popularity.

More than 300 booths were available for shoppers.

The fair also showcased square dancing and antique farm equipment. Those who attended enjoyed live music, food and cold drinks while shopping.

Park Interpreter Matt Mulheran said people enjoy the event because of its rich history.

“This event is part of our history and the really interesting part of who we are as prairie grove state park. this event is actually older than the park itself. we didn’t get started until 1971. this event got started in the 1950’s….we are very happy to have this continue to grow every year,” Mulheran said.