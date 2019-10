ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Hundreds of crafters and artists from across the country will visit northwest Arkansas for the War Eagle Fall Arts and Craft Fair this weekend.

You will find all sorts of hand-crafted artistry as you take in the sights, sounds and aromas of the Ozark’s at the War Eagle Mill in Rogers.

The craft fair begins Thursday, October 17, and runs through Sunday, October 20.

It runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For details on the event, click HERE.