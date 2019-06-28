Hundreds of children missing in Arkansas

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there were over 400,000 reports of missing children filed in 2018.

In the Natural State, the Attorney General’s Office reports more than 500 unsolved missing person cases remain.

Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, and state and local agencies continue to lead the effort in finding missing children and adults, but these new abduction response team we just mentioned are changing the way it’s done.

“I think this speaks volumes to the level of cooperation between and among agencies across our state. The fact that we were able to pull this off is extraordinary,” said Dr. Cheryl May, Director with the Criminal Justice Institute within the University of Arkansas System.