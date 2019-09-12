Hundreds of students honor 9/11 victims through “Day of Remembrance”

In Springdale, one school hosted more than 30 different organizations to honor the nation's history and help kids understand the selflessness of our first responders.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Memorials are taking place all around the nation including here in Northwest Arkansas.

Over 900 students took part in this at Central Junior High School Wednesday.

Eighth and ninth graders traveled from table to table, with a passport, to learn about empathy and service.

On the other side of the tables are non-profits and vendors like Compassion House, Youth Bridge, and the Springdale Police Department.

The point of this initiative is to bring a positive tribute to those lost or injured on this tragic day 18 years ago.

Debbie Lamb, an East facilitator at Central Jr. High School said, “I keep thinking about 9/11, what happened that day. Police were called, firemen were called, and then all of these amazing volunteers come and they help. So, we need to honor all of them because I cannot imagine a world without them.”

“9/11 is one of the main reasons I got into the fire service, to begin with,” Capt. Matt Bagley of the Springdale Fire Department said. “So, to be able to talk to these young people about ‘here’s what our country went through, here’s what it meant to us, and here are the takeaways, and how we’ve gotten better and how we shouldn’t forget what made us better because otherwise, we’ll repeat the same mistakes.'”

9th-grade student Knox Graham said, “It’s horrible that this happened in the first place but it’s excellent that we have an opportunity to change that into a day where we can have everyone come together and kinda say ‘hey where do we move forward from this.'”

Lamb said she hopes this inspires the kids to give back to the Northwest Arkansas community and volunteer.