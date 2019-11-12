Hundreds stay at Salvation Army ‘warming center’ Monday night

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Salvation Army’s two locations — Fayetteville and Bentonville — are open every night of the week, but when cold weather is in the forecast the shelter sees a big increase in people who drop in for the night.

More than 200 people stayed at the inclement weather shelters on Monday night, November 11.

The cold weather warming centers open when the wind chill temperature is 34 degrees or below. The normal capacity is 102 for both shelters, “but we create overflow space to accommodate those people who may not normally stay at the shelter,” said Salvation Army’s Northwest Arkansas Area Commander Joshua Robinett, “and [we] try our best to work with those who arrive and get them a place to sleep.”

In Bentonville, additional cots are set up and placed in an area within the facility and in Fayetteville, they are set up in an adjacent building.

All money that is donated to the Salvation Army is used to maintain the local locations. “The dollars we raise stay here,” said Robinett. “On cold-weather nights we anticipate this and budget for it.”

Bentonville Emergency Shelter:

Opens at 5 p.m. | Mens, Womens Dorms, and Family Suites

Dinner Served at 6 p.m. | Breakfast at 6 a.m.

3305 S.W. I Street, Bentonville, AR



Fayetteville Emergency Shelter:

Opens at 4:30 p.m, | Men & Women, and Family Dorms

Check-in times: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dinner served at 5 p.m. (4:30 on Sunday)

219 W 15th Street (Enter at the back of the Command Center)

Fayetteville, AR 72701