Hunt family pledges millions for baseball development center at Baum-Walker Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family have pledged $5 million to help build the facility that will serve as the home of the Razorback Baseball program at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Construction on the baseball development center is scheduled to begin next month with a targeted completion set for the spring of 2021.

In recognition and appreciation of the Hunts generous support, Razorback Athletics has submitted a resolution for consideration to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees requesting the facility be named the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center.

The resolution will be considered at the Board of Trustees meeting set for November 2022 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

“We are deeply appreciative of the continuing generosity of the Hunt Family and their support of Razorback Athletics and the University of Arkansas,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said.

“Their lead gift for the baseball development center will help us provide our student-athletes, coaches and staff with a facility that celebrates the history and tradition of our program while most importantly preparing the next generation of Razorbacks for even greater success. I know that Coach Dave Van Horn, his staff and our entire team are excited for this spectacular new addition to our program. We are grateful for the Hunts’ extraordinary investment in the lives of our student-athletes and the future of Razorback Baseball.”

The Baseball Development Center, an approximately 49,000 square foot baseball performance facility will provide student-athletes with an improved and expanded locker room, team meeting room, strength and conditioning center, training room, nutrition center, student-athlete pitching and development lab and an in-venue batting tunnel.

The Norm DeBriyn Champions Lobby will feature numerous historical displays and interactive content showcasing the history of Razorback Baseball.