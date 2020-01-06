Hunter Biden hearing moved to January 29

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The court of Independence County held a scheduled telephone conference today January 6, regarding moving the hearing from January 7 to later in the month.

The court did grand Hunter Biden’s motion to continue the pretrial hearing of January 7 until January 29, at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence County Courthouse.

The hearing will be for the purpose of addressing temporary child support for the minor child and other matters.

Both parties shall have until January 16 to comply with all pending discovery which is currently past due. The court directs the parties to schedule depositions forthwith.

The court did schedule a second pretrial hearing on March 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence County Courthouse for the purpose of addressing discovery issues which remain outstanding at that time, if any, and other matters.

The court schedules the final hearing on May 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Independence County Courthouse for the purpose of setting permanent child support for the minor child.

The court will be issuing a separate protective order.

Either party that seeks to address custody or visitation shall file a pleading clearly stating their prayer to the court within 10 days or be considered untimely.

The court will issue a separate paternity order granting the Plaintiff’s petition regarding paternity of the minor child.