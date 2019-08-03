Huntsville increasing school security

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One local school district wants to increase surveillance and security on its campus.

Students and staff at the Huntsville School District will begin using ID badges as one way to increase safety.

They’ll need to be worn on school property at all times.

A biometric time system will be used to alert administrators when teachers clock in and out.

A Raptor visitor check-in system will also be added — which screens and tracks anyone who enters the school.

Dozens of cameras will be installed at each campus, located outside of buildings and in hallways.