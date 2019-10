HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man in Huntsville celebrating the big 107!

Buster Austin celebrated his 107th birthday with a bang at the Madison County Senior Activity and Wellness Center Tuesday afternoon surrounded by friends and family.

His wife Gayle says he’s just a lucky guy.

“Well, I guess we’re just fortunate. Had good genes or something,” Gayle says.

“I just worked hard all my life. There wasn’t no welfare then,” Buster says.