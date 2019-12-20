Huntsville student dead and 2 others injured in crash

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Huntsville student is dead and 2 others are injured in a car crash.

Salvador Fernandez died after his driver crashed on Highway 45 near highway 303 in Goshen around 4:30 Wednesday night.

According to the accident report, the 3 students were traveling west on Highway 45 when the driver turned in front of another car. Both cars went into the ditch.

Fernandez was pronounced dead on scene.

The 2 other students, whose names have not been released were taken to Arkansas Children’s Northwest to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the other car involved 24-year-old Whitley Coatney of Muldrow, Oklahoma was taken to Washington Regional.

Principal of Huntsville high school, Roxanne Enix released the following statement :

“Huntsville high school has lost a wonderful young man. Our students and faculty are grieving the loss of him today and for a time to come. He was a kind, gentle soul with a smile that was unmatched… Because of the severity of this loss, we have adapted our semester exam schedule to accommodate the needs of our students and staff.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss