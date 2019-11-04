Hutchinson intends to grant executive clemency to River Valley man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he intends to grant seven pardons to those who were convicted of misdemeanors and felonies.

Those intended to be pardoned have served time, and have fulfilled parole and probationary requirements including paying fines.

There is a 30-day hold to receive public feedback regarding the notices before final action is taken.

William Orrender of Van Buren is expected to be pardoned of third-degree domestic assault. He is one of the seven expected to be granted executive clemency.

Others include Carlos Donahue of Little Rock who is expected to be pardoned of drug charges including cocaine possession. Sean Kubin of Austin, Ark. may be pardoned of first-degree forgery. Tracy Lindsey of Omaha, Ark. may be granted executive clemency for drug-related charges including criminal attempt to manufacture methamphetamine.

Brennan M. Rahmaan of California is expected to be pardoned of aggravated assault charges. Randall K. Reed of Rison, Ark. is expected to be pardoned of second-degree battery, and Charles D. Walker Sr. is expected to be granted executive clemency of a robbery charge, that he was convicted of during 1961.

Forty-six clemency requests from inmates and non-inmates were denied.





