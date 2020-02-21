“I just don’t want to see this become a cold case”: Search continues for missing Springdale man

Northwest Arkansas is still looking for answers after 61-year-old Robert "Jeff" Elmer disappeared.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is still looking for answers after 61-year-old Robert “Jeff” Elmer disappeared.

Sgt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department said his team is working with multiple organizations to find him, but there are no large-scale organized searches planned right now.

Elmer’s friends are still hopeful he’ll be found in the near future.

Twila Newton has known him since first grade, and worked with his mom for 5 years.

She said Elmer is a humble man despite his musical accomplishments and extremely dedicated to his job.

She also said disappearing like this is very unlike him.

“I know he would not willingly just up and disappear like this without making some attempt to reach out to them some way either directly or to another close friend that could get word to mom and dad that he’s okay,” Newton said. “I just don’t want to see this become a cold case.”

Elmer is 5’11” and weighs 184 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.