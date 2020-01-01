Ice skating in Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTFA) — From November 23 to January 20, Lawrence Plaza is converted into the region’s only permanent outdoor ice rink.

Bring your family out to Lawrence Plaza to enjoy the park and a great time.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation hosts several events and programs at this facility throughout the year.

Pricing:

$3 per session

$2 per skate rental

$50 for Family Season Pass (For up to 6 immediate family members)

Holiday hours (Week of New Years): Monday-Saturday

12:00pm-12:45pm

1:00pm-1:45pm

2:00pm-2:45pm

3:00pm-3:45pm

4:00pm-4:45pm

5:00pm-5:45pm

6:00pm-6:45pm

7:00pm-7:45pm

8:00pm-8:45pm

9:00pm-9:45pm

Sunday

2:00pm-2:45pm

3:00pm-3:45pm

4:00pm-4:45pm