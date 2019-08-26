Iconic bar on Dickson Street getting new name

A grand opening for the bar will be hosted at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A popular piano bar is getting a new name in time for Razorback football season.

Willy D’s, home of the dueling pianos, has been a staple among many. New owners recently purchased the bar and are changing the name from Willy D’s to The Piano Bar.

Photo Courtesy: The Piano Bar

The new owners, OKP Entertainment said they’ll strive to build on the rich history of the Dickson Street staple.

“Willy D’s has held a special place in my heart as a performer,” said OKP Entertainment co-owner Matthew Neumayer. “OKP Entertainment want to make sure UA students, Razorback fans and visitors from across the country have the opportunity to experience the joy and exuberance this place has brought so many.”

A soft opening will be hosted at The Piano Bar Thursday, Aug. 29.

