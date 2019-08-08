Ignite Professional Studies reopens in Bentonville

About 350 students of Bentonville Schools will learn at the center







BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A center where hundreds of juniors and seniors can excel their education about several career fields has opened.

Ignite Professional Studies, 1510 N. Walton Blvd. has reopened after going through extensive renovations.

About 350 students of Bentonville Schools will learn at the center.

The Ignite Professional Studies program offers students advanced training in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, construction management, medicine, culinary arts, global business, education, video and digital design,a news release states.

More than 400 business partners allow students to learn at their companies.

U.S. Representative Steve Womack was the keynote speaker.





