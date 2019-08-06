Immunizations and birth certificates may be needed for school

How to obtain needed documents from the Arkansas Department of Health

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — As students return to school, parents should be mindful of things they need in addition to school supplies and appropriate clothing.

Students may need immunizations or a copy of their birth certificate, both of which the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is able to provide.

Immunizations

Whether parents are for or against immunizations, the state requires that Arkansas students have immunizations.

“Immunizations are required to help protect Arkansas students from vaccine-preventable diseases,” stated Meg Mirivel, public information director with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Those needing an immunization record may request the record, here, by emailing immunization.section@arkansas.gov or calling (501)-661-2169.

For more information regarding immunization for school children click, here.

Birth Certificates

Birth certificates may be obtained from the Arkansas Department of Health at local healthcare offices, or the Little Rock office, 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205 for same-day pick up in most cases.

They may also be requested via ADH’s website, mailed, or by calling (866)-209-9482.

Adults listed on the certificate, maternal grandparents, legal guardian or the individual named on the birth certificate if he or she is 16 or older may order the certificate. Valid photo identification is required.

Certificates cost $12 for the first copy and each additional copy costs $10.