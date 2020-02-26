University of Arkansas discusses impact of canceling Olympics

A man wearing a mask takes pictures of the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers said last week there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — University of Arkansas doctor Steve Dittmore has been teaching the socio-political history of the Olympic Games for a Special Honors College Forum.

Dittmore has worked at multiple Olympic Games in the past most recently as the venue Media Manager for Aquatics during the 2015 Special Olympics in Los Angeles.

He said if the coronavirus epidemic gets worse over the summer the Olympic Committee could decide to move the games from Tokyo entirely.

“So kind of a medium solution to the problem if they are not able to stage the games in Tokyo might be to look at a scaled-down version of the games that would be staged kind of on the short or the cheap a little bit in a city that’s previously hosted the Olympic Games,” he said.

The last time the IOC canceled the Olympic Games were in 1940 during World War II.