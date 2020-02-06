Impeachment acquittal could strengthen Trump’s Arkansas base, expert says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Senate impeachment trial ended with an acquittal for President Trump, bringing the eight-week process to an end. The impeachment could mean a boost in support for the President’s Arkansas base, said a politics expert.

Arkansas’ senators were part of the group that opposed impeachment. Hoyt Purvis is a political expert and professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas, and he said one can expect to see Trump’s acquittal turn into a rallying cry for his base.

That’s reflected in his approval rating. A Gallup poll released before today’s vote showed it’s at a personal-best 49%.

“This chapter is coming to a conclusion. It’s gotta be a good day for Trump and his supporters,” Purvis said. “But does this really make clear what’s gonna happen in the coming weeks and months? I would say no.”

Purvis said he expects Democrats to capitalize on the House impeachment throughout the campaign trail, but he doesn’t expect Trump to change despite the process.