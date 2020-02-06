Live Now
Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest
Closings
There are currently 38 active closings. Click for more details.

Impeachment acquittal could strengthen Trump’s Arkansas base, expert says

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Senate impeachment trial ended with an acquittal for President Trump, bringing the eight-week process to an end. The impeachment could mean a boost in support for the President’s Arkansas base, said a politics expert.

Arkansas’ senators were part of the group that opposed impeachment. Hoyt Purvis is a political expert and professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas, and he said one can expect to see Trump’s acquittal turn into a rallying cry for his base.

That’s reflected in his approval rating. A Gallup poll released before today’s vote showed it’s at a personal-best 49%.

“This chapter is coming to a conclusion. It’s gotta be a good day for Trump and his supporters,” Purvis said. “But does this really make clear what’s gonna happen in the coming weeks and months? I would say no.”

Purvis said he expects Democrats to capitalize on the House impeachment throughout the campaign trail, but he doesn’t expect Trump to change despite the process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss