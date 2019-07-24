Inaugural hot air balloon festival coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A balloon festival is happening for the first time in Fayetteville, and tickets are for sale.

The festival, SOAR NWA, is scheduled 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Tickets cost $10 each for adults and $5 each for children 10 and younger. A family pack is also offered for $40, and includes tickets for two adult and four children (18 and younger). Tickets for infants one and younger are free. Pets are not welcome.

Organizers of the event said there’s something for everyone at the festival.

Weather permitting, tethered balloon rides will be offered to anyone interested during certain hours. Balloons are tied to the ground with strong ropes. Tethered rides are handicap and wheelchair accessible. Groups of up to a 700 pound total weight limit may ride together in the baskets.

Live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and a children’s play area are some of the things to enjoy at the festival. Activities including skydiving, helicopter rides, a car show and a pancake breakfast are also offered.

See the full live music lineup, here.

Purchase tickets, here.