CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A special election will allow Cave Springs residents to vote on a 1.25 percent city sales tax.

It’s slated for Nov. 12, and early voting begins Nov. 5.

Residents will also vote whether to approve four bond issues including sewer, water, fire and community center improvements.

None of those will pass if the city sales tax question fails. The tax is projected to raise more than $380,000 per year.