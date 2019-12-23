Inmate, 28, dies while in custody of Garland County jail

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Garland County jail in Hot Springs.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was booked Friday afternoon in the jail on criminal trespass charges.

Authorities say the inmate was found unresponsive in a holding cell about three hours later and was later pronounced dead.

The inmate’s name has not been released, and authorities say the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine his cause of death.