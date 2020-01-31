Inmate dies at Scott County Detention Center

WALDRON, Ark. (KFTA) — An inmate died in custody at the Scott County Detention Center in Waldron on Thursday, Sheriff Randy Shores announced in a press release.

The Arkansas State Police is reportedly conducting a review of the “in-custody death” and no information will be released until the investigation is complete the release states.

“We take our responsibility for the well being of those we have in our custody very seriously and it is important to us, and to the family and loved ones of the deceased, that we determine exactly how and why this occurred,” said Shores.

