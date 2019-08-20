Input needed for new junior high mascots

The deadline for submissions is due Sept. 15







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Officials with the Fayetteville School District said they are taking suggestions for the new Ramay and Woodland Junior High Schools mascots.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. Suggestions may be submitted, here.

A committee of community members, alumni, students, parents, and staff from each school will help select the new mascots, but current students and staff at each school will make the final selections.

School officials said anyone giving input should know both schools will keep current colors of red and blue.

They also said ideas for new mascots should not use human imagery or symbols associated with culture, nationality, race and ethnicity.

For more information about the process, click here.






