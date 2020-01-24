Inside Fayetteville’s newly approved 2040 plan

The newly approved 2040 plan is heavily focused on two main goals; Establishing attainable housing and the development of un-used space

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is considering what to do with un-used space in the city.

The newly approved 2040 plan is heavily focused on two main goals; Establishing attainable housing and the development of un-used space.

The plan also includes a storm-water study and the establishment of a historic district.

Although it’s a 20-year plan, you may start noticing some changes very shortly.

The plan has both long and short-term goals, so the city’s development review manager Jonathan Curth said it’s already being put into motion.

“Those steps involve looking and evaluating our ordinances that do allow those kinds of development and ensuring they are complimentary to existing neighborhoods and allow them to fit in where residents have had concerns previously,” he said.

Curth said there could be newly proposed ordinances in the next six months.