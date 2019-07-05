INSIDE LOOK: Army Corps of Engineers gearing up for a busy weekend

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — July 4th marks one of the busiest weekends of the year and with the increase of boaters and swimmers, the Army Corps of Engineers wants you to be extra cautious when heading out to the water.

“A lot of people get really excited to get out on the lakes and rivers to have a good time and sometimes they do forget some of those cautionary things,” Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist James Bloxham said.

Cautionary things that include having the right number of life jackets as well as the right kind.

“We are making sure that they (life jackets) are in good usable conditions and meet the United States Coast Guard approved standards,” Bloxham said.

The handbook of Arkansas Boating Laws and Responsibilities says children 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket on a boat at all times.

“Take that boaters course its a great course to take, its cheap and it makes it to where everyone out here on the lake is safe,” Derrick Porter, celebrating the holiday at Beaver Lake with his family said.

Bloxham said the Corps of Engineers will be out on Beaver Lake monitoring to make sure everyone is operating in a safe and fun manner.