Inside the Arkansas Public Theatre’s 35th season

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers gave KNWA a sneak peek into its 35th season.

The community was invited to the Victory Theatre downtown and found out that season 35 will feature Broadway Productions and fan-favorites such as Sweeney Todd, Saturday Night Fever, and A Christmas Story.

Executive Director Joseph Farmer said that the theatre gives the community a unique viewing experience.

“I feel like we’re a staple in the community. I think we offer something some other cities don’t have,” said Joseph Farmer, Arkansas Public Theatre Executive Director.

Farmer said that season five will start in September and will go through August 2021.