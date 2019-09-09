Integrated Design Lab opens at NWACC

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College is investing in its trade and art students by building a new multi-million dollar design lab.

The over 18,000 square-foot building gives students studying fine arts, construction, and computer-aided drafting more room to work, as well as new classes for them to take.

Dr. Megan Bolinder is the dean of Workforce and Economic Background with the school.

She says a driving force behind the new lab was an increase in students enrolling in these programs.

In the construction field alone, she says enrollment has increased by 148 percent since last fall.

“We have 100 percent placement right now, so our students are hired before they even graduate from our construction technology program,” said Bolinder.

Dr. Bolinder said former students helped construct the new lab.

The lab started holding classes this semester, and a grand opening is planned for the public on September 27.