Intersection and lane closures impact Fayetteville drivers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Improvements to Old Wire Road are going to impact anyone traveling in the area.

The left turn lane at the intersection of Old Wire Road and Township Street will be closed Friday, July 19 for repair. It will reopen sometime in August.

East Amber and Elmwood Drives closed Monday, July 15, and will reopen Monday, July 22, according to City Engineer Chris Brown.

East Cardinal Drive closed Tuesday, July 16, and will reopen Wednesday, July 24, Brown stated.

East Overcrest and Stewart Streets will close Tuesday, July 23, and will reopen Tuesday, July 30, according to Brown.

Brown stated residents and visitors may access the closed roads from eastern-most entry points.

The road improvements are a multi-phase project funded by the 2006 and 2019 voter-approved bonds.

Improvements include a nine-and-a-half feet wide protected bicycle lane, a five feet wide sidewalk, street and sidewalk lighting, new traffic lights including a high-intensity activated crosswalk and storm water improvements, Brown stated.