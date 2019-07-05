Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Interstate 49 overpass construction requires traffic shift

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA)–Construction work set to replace the I-49 overpass bridge at Exit 85 will require a traffic shift, according to a press release sent out by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews are set to shift northbound I-49 traffic onto the new bridge July 7 starting at 10 p.m. This will allow workers to continue replacing the overpass over U.S. Highway 71B (SE Walton Blvd. & W Walnut St.) in Rogers and Bentonville.

This project (Job BB0903) is part of ARDOT’s Interstate Rehabilitation Program, which began in September 2018 and will conclude in late 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss