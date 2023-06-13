BENTONVILLE (KNWA/KFTA) – The director of the short film “Giving Birth in America: Arkansas”, Nicole Mackinlay Hahn, appeared on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7 to discuss her project ahead of its showing at the Bentonville Film Festival.

The film follows the stories of three Arkansan women who are trying to find resources both during and after their respective pregnancies. Hahn says it’s an important topic, considering that Arkansas has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country. According to 2020 figures from the CDC, the most recent year data is available, only two states have a higher rate of infant deaths, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Hahn’s film will open the 9th annual Bentonville Film Festival on June 13th at 1:15 p.m. The screening is being held at the Momentary, and tickets must be reserved in advance through the Bentonville Film Festival.