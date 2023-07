SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The organization U.S. Senior Pickleball is hosting a seniors-only pickleball tournament early next month in Springdale.

The tournament is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit Hub of Hope, which helps victims of human trafficking.

The event runs from August 4 to August 6. Registration will remain open until July 27. Further tournament details and registration are available here.