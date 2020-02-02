Investigators searching for answers in Springdale death

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — An investigation into the death of a Springdale resident is underway, per the Washington County Chief Deputy Coroner.

Deputies launched the investigation late Saturday evening and are still searching for answers at this time.

The Washington County Coroner said that the deceased is on the way to Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is focused on a residence on Shorty Hill Road and a Springdale woman with the same address was placed under arrest early Sunday morning.

Patricia Jordan, 25, was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail for possession of a firearm by a certain person. Current records show she is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The Washington County Sherrif’s Office has not confirmed any connection between Jordan’s arrest and the Springdale death at this time, citing Arkansas Code 12-18-104 which protects confidentiality under the child maltreatment act.

This is a developing story, stay with KFTA for updates.