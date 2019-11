NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — After dropping off the Orion space capsule in Ohio, NASA’s Super Guppy stopped at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

The reason for the pit stop? Barbeque.

NASA’s B-377SGT Super Guppy Turbine cargo aircraft transports oversized parts including International Space Station modules and hardware, according to NASA’s website.

A Facebook post by XNA Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport states this is the last Guppy actually flying.

NASA’s Super Guppy visited XNA this afternoon! There were only 56 of these ever made, & this Guppy is the last one… Posted by XNA Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019