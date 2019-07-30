It’s been one year since the Bella Vista ‘stump dump’ began fuming residents

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s been 365 days since a fire on Trafalgar Road sparked a major issue for Bella Vista residents.

Firefighters were dispatched to Trafalgar Road July 29, 2018 to extinguish remnants of a brush fire.

As weeks passed, residents became more and more fumed about what became known as “the stump dump”.

About five months later, the Environmental Protection Agency declared the air unhealthy within a half-mile radius of “the stump dump”, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson passed an emergency declaration because of the issue.

Three contractors were hired by the Bella Vista Property Owner’s Association in early 2019 to extinguish the flames. Those associated with the POA said they want to transform the former “stump dump” into a green space.

It’s estimated that cleanup costs between $20 million and $30 million.