“It’s bittersweet,” Parents react to City Heights closing

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — The Van Buren School District is closing one of its oldest elementary schools, City Heights by the end of the year. Hundreds of students will be starting the following academic year in a new building. Some parents said the news is bittersweet.

“Mixed emotions, our daughter is a little bit sad. She was talking about the traditions of the school and how it is going to be sad to leave those,” said Steven Kite a parent at the school.

“It’s bittersweet because City Heights is the oldest building right now so to hear its closing is kind of sad but again it gives students an opportunity to go to the new school they just built,” said Stephanie Hampton another parent. ​

City Heights Elementary was built back in the 1960s and after a district-wide assessment, Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat said next year it’ll become an administrative building and will be home to the pre-k program. The majority of students at City Heights will move to Parkview Elementary and all of the teachers and staff will be joining them.

Hampton Parent said this about her 8-year-old daughter “she’s excited as long as she can stay with all of her teachers. Her favorite teacher is her art teacher. She absolutely loves her art teacher.”

Hampton’s daughter is in second grade and she will be attending Parkview next year. “I’m more happy with the teachers because they know my daughter they know how she is. If something happens they know how to get a hold of me and we are on a first-name basis.”

Hampton said keeping the teachers and students together will help smoothen the transition. “Having to learn new teacher’s names, new principals would be hard for my daughter to do.

“When I was in elementary school, I went through the same school from kindergarten to 6th grade and developed a good relationship with teachers and friends. I would like my daughter to have that same continuity here,” said Kite.

​About 30 students will be rezoned to Rena Elementary. However, parents can fill out the area exception form to request them to attend Parkview with the majority of students.