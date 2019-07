ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) – Horseshoe Bend campground swim beach on Beaver Lake has reopened, according to the Corps of Engineers (CoE).

The Beaver Project Office of the CoE said, “bacteria levels are now within the acceptable range required by the Arkansas Department of Health.”

The swim beach was closed on June 26 because E. coli levels were found to be high during routine testing.

