J.B. Hunt among three NWA companies named most admired workplaces

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — Fortune magazine just announced its 2020 World’s Most Admired Companies list and J.B. Hunt is one of three Arkansas companies who made the cut.

The supply chain giant has now been distinguished on the Fortune list ten times.

“Whether leveraging our company assets or J.B. Hunt 360 technology, customers can rely on J.B. Hunt to provide safe, reliable transportation and logistics services. Being named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the tenth time demonstrates our commitment to be an innovative, customer-centric leader in the industry.” John Robers, President and CEO of J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt is joined on Fortune’s list by Tyson Foods and Walmart, with Tyson claiming the top spot in the food production industry.

To see a full list, refer to Fortune’s website here.