J.B. Hunt may get new building

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A new, 129,000-square-foot building may be built in Rogers.

Developers at Hunt Ventures said they want to build a new office building with a restaurant, parking garage and fitness center for employees. The new building would be west of J.B. Hunt Drive.

City Council members voted last week to rezone the land to make way for the new plaza. Those at Hunt Ventures said they hope to start construction as soon as the Planning Commission approves the plan with a goal of everything to be completed by 2021.