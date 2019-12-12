J.B. Hunt participates in Wreaths Across America for 6th consecutive year

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — Locally, J.B. Hunt employees will join hundreds of volunteers at Fayetteville National Cemetery on Saturday, December 14 for Wreaths Across America Day, placing wreaths on the headstones of veterans.

More than 1,500 additional employees will participate in similar events at 13 locations nationwide. The company will hold a support rally on December 13 at its corporate headquarters that will include multiple guest speakers.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year at J.B. Hunt,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We consider veterans to be an extended part of our family, and we proudly participate in this event each year to show the highways of North America that we will never forget your service.”

Altogether, J.B. Hunt will help deliver 28 loads of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Poplar Grove National Cemetery, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Richmond National Cemetery, San Antonio National Cemetery, San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, and Willamette National Cemetery, among others.

This year, J.B. Hunt has customized 11 new tractors and 2 new trailers with a military-themed wrap to complete the transport.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Everyone Plays a Part.” All J.B. Hunt drivers for Wreaths Across America are veterans or have a direct association with a veteran.

In 2018, more than 1.8 million wreaths were placed on headstones at more than 1,640 participating cemeteries during Wreaths Across America.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

