JBU celebrates its centennial anniversary, gets $156M

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Those at John Brown University are celebrating its centennial anniversary and the $156 million in donations.

More than $42 million will be used toward student financial assistance through the JBU Scholarship Fund and endowed scholarships, according to a news release. Campaign donors established more than 80 endowed scholarships and increased nearly 100 existing endowed scholarships.

“We are blessed to have an incredible community of people who support JBU financially,” stated Dr. Jim Krall, vice president for university advancement. “Nearly 9,000 alumni, parent, employees, foundations, corporations and friends of the university have given to support JBU during the Campaign because they believe in the value of Christian higher education and they desire to impact current and future students.”







