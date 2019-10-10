JCPenney hiring 90 seasonal workers in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — JCPenney is seeking to hire 90 seasonal workers in the Northwest Arkansas area during the upcoming holiday season, the company announced on Thursday.

The company says available positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants, and more.

Each JCPenney location will host its Annual Hiring Day event on Tuesday, October 15, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store.

For more information, contact JCPenney Corporate Communications at (972) 431-3400.