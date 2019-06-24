Jessy Pacheco holds press conference after return to U.S.

Jessy Pacheco, a Van Buren man who made national headlines when he disappeared in Mexico for five days, spoke to the media Sunday in his first address since returning to his home country. He didn’t give much information as to what happened, saying he couldn’t remember anything during that span.

“I can’t recall anything,” Pacheco said. “It was just complete blackout.”

Pacheco was joined by his mother and cousin in Sunday’s 12-minute press conference at Merge Church in Van Buren. The family was relatively tight-lipped concerning the events leading up to his disappearance and rescue. They refrained from answering several questions and resorted to a similar statement about their gratitude for the media in helping to bring him home. In that 12-minute span, his family members gave a version of that utterance six times.

For his part, Pacheco said he was devastated by the death of his friend, Carlos Alejandro Delgadillo Romero. The two were with a group at a club in Guadalajara, Mexico, celebrating Pacheco’s medical school graduation. They stayed behind after the rest of the group left, and while Pacheco then disappeared, his friend was found dead from a gunshot wound.

“I would’ve taken his place,” Pacheco said. “He didn’t deserve it. I didn’t deserve it, either, but he was a great guy. Carlos was a great friend of mine, and I’m sorry.”

Pacheco’s family members said they haven’t talked to Mexican police, but they said the FBI is aware of the situation. He said he’s going to take a break for his mental health then hopefully get back to his career in the medical field.

“That’s my goal is to eventually start working back at the hospital and finish my career as a physician and hopefully work for this community,” Pacheco said.

He said he’s thankful to be alive and reunited with his loved ones.

“I didn’t think I was going to be back home,” Pacheco said. “I thought my life was over, but I’m home.”